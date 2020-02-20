|
|
|
HESELTINE Elizabeth Mary
(née Tweedie) On Friday 7th February 2020, Elizabeth, aged 93,
passed away peacefully.
A beloved wife to the late Richard, loving mother to Ian and
daughter-in-law Sheena,
and dearly loved nana to
Callum and Doug.
A Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 20th February at 10:40am St Micheal and
St John's Clitheroe followed
by a family cremation at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK.
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Rd Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020