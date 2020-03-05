Home

HULLAND Elizabeth Peacefully, after a long illness,
on February 26th 2020
in Peel Gardens Nursing Home,
Elizabeth
aged 97 years.

The deeply loved widow of the late Peter Hulland, Mother of Iain and the late Carol Pearson, devoted Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Mother-in-law.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th March with a service at Burnley crematorium
at 1:45pm.

Family flowers only please but donations may be made,
in memory of Elizabeth,
to East Lancs Hospice or
The Alzheimer's Society.

Any queries please contact
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley,
BB7 9SW
Tel: 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
