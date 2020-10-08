|
|
|
O'NEILL Elizabeth Anne Anne aged 74 years,
of Clitheroe, passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020 at home with her family. Anne was the dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of
Karen and Gavin, a dear
mother in law to Grattan,
also a devoted Grandma to
Oliver and Thomas and sister
to David and John.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstance a PRIVATE service will be held at St. Michaels at Whitwell, followed by a cremation at Pleasington. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Anne if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research UK,
c/o Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020