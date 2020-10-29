|
|
|
O'Neill Elizabeth Anne Peter, Karen, Gavin and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives' friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Catherine Hale-Heighway for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who have given donations to Cancer Research U.K in Anne's memory. We would also like to express our appreciation to Dr Zak for his care and support along with all the staff at Pendleside.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Routes Healthcare, the Flower Shop for a beautiful floral tribute and finally thanking Brian Price & Son for their attention to detail.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020