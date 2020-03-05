|
Cuncarr Ellen Peacefully, on the
28th February,
with her family by her side,
Ellen, aged 89 years.
A dearly loved Mum,
devoted Grandma,
and a dear Great Grandma.
The funeral service will be held
at St Mary's Church, Langho, on Thursday 12th March at 10am, followed by interment at
Whalley and Wiswell cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made,
in memory of Ellen, to
Castleford Care Home, c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020