|
|
|
Alderson Elsa On Monday 30th December 2019, peacefully in Hospital after a short illness, with her family by her side, Elsa, aged 95 years.
Dear wife of the late Derrick, dearly loved Mum of Hazel, Gwendoline and James, and a loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The funeral will take place on Friday 24th January, with a service at Pleasington Crematorium, at 11:30. Family flowers only please, donations may be made, in memory of Elsa, to the
British Heart Foundation,
c/o and all enquiries to,
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020