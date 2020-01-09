Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Alderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Alderson

Notice Condolences

Elsa Alderson Notice
Alderson Elsa On Monday 30th December 2019, peacefully in Hospital after a short illness, with her family by her side, Elsa, aged 95 years.
Dear wife of the late Derrick, dearly loved Mum of Hazel, Gwendoline and James, and a loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The funeral will take place on Friday 24th January, with a service at Pleasington Crematorium, at 11:30. Family flowers only please, donations may be made, in memory of Elsa, to the
British Heart Foundation,
c/o and all enquiries to,
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -