|
|
|
Hartley Elsie Formerly of Garstang,
but since lived in Ribble Valley,
sadly passed away on
May 29th 2020, aged 101 years.
Elsie was a lovely Mum to
Frances and Christopher,
a Granny to Hannah and Gareth
and great-gran to
Sofia, Ana and Fergus.
She was a friend to many,
always kind, gentle and
interested in people.
A family funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday June 11th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only.
As music was important to Elsie,
we have chosen to send any donations, if you wish, to the charity Music for All.
www.just givingcom/musicforall
or send to
Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10-12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020