|
|
|
WALLACE Elsie Peacefully on March 19th 2020 at the home of her son Edwin
in London.
Elsie, aged 95 years, the dearly loved wife of Sam (Paddy).
Wonderful mother of Bill, Vivien, Marian, Margaret, Sheila and
(the amazing) Edwin.
A loving grandma and
great grandma.
Due to the current circumstances, there will be no ceremony,
a Memorial and Blessing Ceremony will take place at a future date in Clitheroe.
Donations if desired in memory of Elsie to Clitheroe Hospital,
c/o the relatives.
R.I.P. Nanny Wol.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020