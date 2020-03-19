Home

lucas Eric Passed away peacefully
on 10th March at home
with his loving wife Pat.
Living in Williton, Somerset
but formerly of Waddington.
Aged 76.
Loving and supportive father and
father in law of Fiona & Paul,
Ian & Adam and Lisa & Martin.
Dearest grandad to
Jessica, Emily and Fred.
Friend to many, sadly missed.
Service at St Petroc's Church, Timberscombe will take place on 26th March at 11.30am.
Donations can be made on behalf of St Petroc's Church and
St Margaret's Hospice c/o
Hedley Price Funeral Directors,
Mart Road, Minehead.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
