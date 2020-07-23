Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:30
Accrington Crematorium
Florence Bennett Notice
BENNETT Florence On July 16th 2020 at
High Brake House, Clitheroe.
Florence, aged 90 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mother of Granville and the late Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Patsie and Ann, dearest grandmother of Michelle, Adam, Kieran and Joseph, also a loved great grandmother, sister of Edith Harvey and the late Fred Limbert.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and Cremation will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday 28th July at 11.40am.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Florence, if so desired, may be given to
Christ Church, Chatburn.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
