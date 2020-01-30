|
|
|
JONES née Parrott
Frances Ruth Peacefully with her husband, Robert Owen Jones, by her side on January 20th 2020 at Harper Fields, Balsall Common, Ruth, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob,
former headteacher of Pendle School. Devoted mother of Judith, Alison and Elizabeth.
Dear grandmother of Laura, Jeremy, Simon, Zoe, Adam, Alex and Ellen. Beloved sister of Raymond, and of the late
Jean and Margaret.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Wednesday February 5th at 1pm followed by burial at
Clitheroe Cemetery at 2pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in memory, if desired, may be given for Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to J. Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors,
322-4 Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common, Coventry CV7 7ER.
Tel: 01676 534237
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020