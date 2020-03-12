Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Aspinwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Aspinwall

Notice Condolences

Frank Aspinwall Notice
ASPINWALL Frank Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2020 in Castleford HFOP, aged 93. The dearly loved husband of the late Ann and much loved uncle of Leonard, Dennis, Carol and Irene.
A private service will be held on 25th March 2020 at
Clitheroe Funeral Services followed by committal at
Accrington Crematorium.
No flowers but donations in Frank's memory for
The Air Ambulance if desired,
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Services,
10-12, Whalley Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -