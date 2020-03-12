|
ASPINWALL Frank Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2020 in Castleford HFOP, aged 93. The dearly loved husband of the late Ann and much loved uncle of Leonard, Dennis, Carol and Irene.
A private service will be held on 25th March 2020 at
Clitheroe Funeral Services followed by committal at
Accrington Crematorium.
No flowers but donations in Frank's memory for
The Air Ambulance if desired,
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Services,
10-12, Whalley Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020