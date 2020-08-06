Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Frank Goss Notice
GOSS Frank Died 28th July 2020.
Former General Manager of Blackburn Royal Infirmary.
A devoted husband to Karin.
Frank will be brought home to his beloved Ivy Cottage, Sabden
on Friday 7th August 2020 where the family will hold their own personal service.
The cortege will leave home at 11:00am for a Woodland Burial in Clitheroe Cemetery at 11:30am.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects en-route or at the cemetery whilst adhering to
social distancing.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020
