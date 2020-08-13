|
|
|
GOSS Frank I would like to thank so much my wonderful family and friends for the love and support you have given me during the last couple of weeks.
Your messages and cards have reminded me that Frank and I had a life before Alzheimer's and it was lovely to be reminded of happier times especially from ex staff
and colleagues in the N.H.S.
I need to say thank you to my lovely neighbours who have always had the time to speak to Frank, give him a wave or a couple of encouraging words. He always knew you,
he just forgot your name.
Your kindness has meant a lot to us both and has been appreciated.
I would like to thank everyone who paid their respects at the funeral during Covid restrictions.
I was humbled yet proud to
know such lovely people.
A big thank you to Brian Price Undertakers for the excellent
care and respect you showed
to myself and Frank.
Nothing was too much trouble, and I have been glad of your guidance.
Karin
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020