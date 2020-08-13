|
GOSS Frank
For Highbrake House - Clitheroe I would like to thank all the staff at Highbrake House
for the love and care you gave
my husband Frank whilst
he was in your care.
You tried to give him as much independence as was possible
but gave him support when he needed it. I have appreciated
being informed about any
changes concerning Frank and know how hard you have all worked to stay clear of Covid.
It is very difficult for families when decisions have to be made about the care of loved ones.
I always felt Frank had the best care he could whilst at Highbrake and I thank you for that.
Stay Safe. Karin.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020