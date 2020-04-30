|
|
|
Kinney Frank Passed away peacefully aged 86 on Sunday 19th April after a long illness, borne with his characteristic humour to the end and fortified by the rites of the Holy Church at Northwood Nursing Home, Blackburn and of Langho.
The dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, a much loved father of Neil, Paul, Phil and Sean, a dear father in law, granddad and great granddad. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Due to the current circumstances a private family cremation will be held on
Friday, 24th April 2020 at 11.00 am at Pleasington Crematorium,
a celebration of Frank's life will follow in due course.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020