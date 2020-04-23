Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Frank Worden Notice
WORDEN Frank Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Frank,
(of Clitheroe) who died on
14th April in Alston View Nursing Home, aged 99 years, fortified by rites of the Holy Mother Church.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Joan, much loved father of Frances, Paul, Peter and the
late Linda, a loving father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, a dear brother and a great friend to many.
R.I.P.
A private family committal
will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday
23rd April at 1.40pm.
Requiem Mass will be offered
in memory of Frank at some
future date when
circumstances permit.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
