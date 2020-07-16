|
HINDMOOR Freda Isabel Peacefully on 10th July 2020 at Abbeyfield House, Freda aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack), much loved mother
of Liz, Anne and John, loving mother-in-law of John, Michael and Karen also a dearest
grandma of eight and great grandma of sixteen.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A private service will be held at
St James' Church, Clitheroe followed by a Woodland Burial at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Freda if so desired may be given for Arthritis Research U.K: c/o
Mr J A Hindmoor, 37 Greenacres, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 7DA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020