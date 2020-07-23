Home

Freda Hindmoor Notice
HINDMOOR Freda Isabel Liz, Anne, John and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Abbeyfield House for their love and care for Freda during the last three years. Thanks also to Reverend Mark Pickett for his kind words and ministrations and for such a lovely service and to all those who have given donations in Freda's memory to Arthritis Research UK. They would also like to thank the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and everyone at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their care and consideration.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
