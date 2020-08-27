|
Wood Freda Mary On 18th August 2020 peacefully at her home in Simonstone, Freda aged 84 years. The dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Mark and Nicola, dear mother in law of Fern and loving nana of Faye and Frazer and
great grandma of Fe.
A private family funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday 28th August. Donations,
if desired, in memory of Freda to Cancer Research c/o www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries.
Enq: Champ Funeral Services, Clayton-le-Moors BB5 5DY
Tel 01254 390731
E: [email protected]om
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020