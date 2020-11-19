Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Frederick Davey

Notice Condolences

Frederick Davey Notice
DAVEY Frederick (Fred) Peacefully on 9th November 2020 at the Manor House, Chatburn, Fred, aged 87 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Susan and Helen, dear father in law of Steve.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances, a private service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Fred, if so desired, may be given to Alzheimer's Society
(https://frederickfred-davey.muchloved.com).
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
