|
|
|
DAVEY Frederick
(Fred) Jean, Helen, Susan
and Steve would like to express their sincere thanks
to all the family, friends
and neighbours for their kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy at this sad time,
and for all the donations made
to the Alzheimer's Society
in memory of Fred.
Thank you to the neighbours who came out to wish a fond farewell, Judith who carried out such a meaningful service, the team at the Manor House, Chatburn for the love, care and devotion they gave to Fred, to Brian Price and Son for their professional and caring service and to
The Flower Shop for their
beautiful arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020