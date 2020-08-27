Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Geoffrey Curry Notice
CURRY Geoffrey Sydney (Geoff) Peacefully on
20th August 2020
at home. Geoff, aged 84 years,
of Bolton-by-Bowland,
the dearly loved husband of Catherine, a beloved father and grandfather (Pompa and Papa), also a devoted brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Due to present circumstance a PRIVATE service and interment will take place at
St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Geoff,
if so desired, may be given for
St Peter and St Paul's Church or the British Heart Foundation:
c/o Louise Farnell,
Little Monubent Farm, Hellifield Rd, Bolton by Bowland, BB7 4LY.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
