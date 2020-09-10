|
CURRY Geoffrey Sydney (Geoff) Catherine and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Mark Williams for his kind words, comforting ministrations and fitting service and to all those who paid their respects en route to Church.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Amy Bonner from Slaidburn Health Centre for all her care and support. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and
the Coach and Horses for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020