Brian Price and Son Ltd
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
George Tyler Notice
TYLER George Peacefully on December 19th 2019 at Clitheroe Residential Care Home. George aged 85 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Chatburn.
The dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Carole, loving father-in-law of Adrian, also a dearest grandad of Jordan.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
A service will be held at
St. Pauls Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe on Monday
January 6th 2020 at 11am,
followed by a private interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George if so desired may be given for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
Mr A Ferguson, 1 Kenilworth Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2QN.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
