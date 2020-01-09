|
TYLER George Eileen, Carole, Adrian and Jordan would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Catherine
Hale-Heighway for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations for the Alzheimer's Society.
They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. N McMeekin along with the Alzheimer's Society, Singing for the Brain Padiham, Crossroads Time for You, Mearley Fold Day Centre, Ashcroft Care and the Nurses and Staff of Clitheroe Care Home for all their care and support.
To Jane at Borough Printing, the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and Mick and Pat of Low Moor Club for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020