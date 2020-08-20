|
|
|
RAWLINSON Gerald On Monday 3rd August 2020, suddenly at his home in Barnoldswick, Gerald, aged 79 years.
Dear son of the late John and Dora, of Ellenthorpe Farm, dear brother of Richard, Joyce and John
and the late Christine.
A service will be held at
Christ Church, Chatburn on Monday 24th August at 11 am, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society and B.H.F,
a donation box will be available
at the church. Enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley BB7 9SW
Tel: 01254 824 529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020