Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenys Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenys Smith

Notice Condolences

Glenys Smith Notice
SMITH Glenys Peacefully on 6th Oct. 2020
at East Lancs, Hospice Glenys
aged 69 years and of
Maple Ave., Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Derek, and the much loved mother of Joanne and Daniel,
mother in law to David and Samantha and stepmother to Vicky and Andrew.
the dearly loved grandma of
Erin, Declan, Shay, Bradley,
Ellis, Woody and Alexander.
The funeral will take place on Friday 16th Oct. 2020 with service at St. Pauls Church Low Moor,
AT 12.30P.M.followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only
donations if desired are for
East Lancs. Hospice.
Enq. to Clitheroe Funeral Service, 10/12 Whalley Rd., Clitheroe Tel.01200 217345
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -