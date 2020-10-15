|
|
|
SMITH Glenys Peacefully on 6th Oct. 2020
at East Lancs, Hospice Glenys
aged 69 years and of
Maple Ave., Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Derek, and the much loved mother of Joanne and Daniel,
mother in law to David and Samantha and stepmother to Vicky and Andrew.
the dearly loved grandma of
Erin, Declan, Shay, Bradley,
Ellis, Woody and Alexander.
The funeral will take place on Friday 16th Oct. 2020 with service at St. Pauls Church Low Moor,
AT 12.30P.M.followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only
donations if desired are for
East Lancs. Hospice.
Enq. to Clitheroe Funeral Service, 10/12 Whalley Rd., Clitheroe Tel.01200 217345
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020