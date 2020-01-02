|
SHAW Graham On 24th December 2019, Graham, formerly of Clitheroe and late of Rossendale, passed away peacefully at home after a
long illness, aged 66 years.
Devoted husband of Liz, much
loved brother of Stephen
and brother in law of Tricia.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will held at Rochdale Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 11.50am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Burnley General Hospital Chemotherapy Unit - Primrose Suite.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bury. Tel: 0161 7644177
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020