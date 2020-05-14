|
SMITH Graham My world ended on
9th May 2020 when Graham, aged 66 years, died suddenly.
My Best Friend, Best Husband, Best Dayzze Daddy, Dad and Grandad of Jeanne, Trevor, Tegan and Dayzze Dog Smith.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Graham
if so desired may be given for Street Vet, c/o Mrs J. Smith,
2 Hillside Drive, West Bradford, Clitheroe, BB7 4TG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Funeral Directors Ltd.,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 14, 2020