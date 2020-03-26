|
|
|
FISH Greta Peacefully on March 20th, 2020 at Springhill Care Home, Accrington.
Greta aged 81 years of Chatburn.
The dearly loved mum of
Alison and her partner Paul,
much loved nana of Kim, Amanda and Ashley, devoted great nana Fish of Harvey, Joshua and Charlie, also a dear sister of Joyce, and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak there will be a PRIVATE service and cremation for family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Greta if so desired may be given for the British Heart Foundation, c/o
Mrs Alison Boyer,
Briercliffe Farm, Wheathead Lane,
Blacko, Nelson, BB9 6PB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020