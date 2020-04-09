|
FISH Greta Alison, Paul and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence,
and for donations received for the
British Heart Foundation
at this difficult time.
A special thank you to
Kim, Kev and Joshua for all their continued love, care and support.
They would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone at Springhill Care Home, Accrington for all the love and
care shown to Mum over
these past six years.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020