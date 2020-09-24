|
Mundy Gwendoline Ann
nee Eyre Peacefully on
11th September 2020
at Southport Hospital formally of Clitheroe Gwen aged 99 years.
Loving Matriarch of the
Harrison and Dodd family, also much loved by the pupils at Moorland and Heathland Schools.
A private family funeral service
will be held, flowers welcome and donations are being gratefully received in memory of Gwen
on behalf of
North West Air Ambulance c/o
champfunerals.com/obituaries.
All enquiries to
Champ Funeral Services
Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020