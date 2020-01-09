|
|
|
YATES Harold
(formerly of Chatburn) Passed away peacefully in the Mapleford Care Home on Sunday, 29th December, 2019, Harold, aged 91 years, the beloved husband of the late Barbara, dear father of Michael, father in law to Anne. He will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Harold's funeral service will take place on Monday, 13th January, 2020 at 9-15a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020