|
|
|
RICHARDS Harry Peacefully on 17th April 2020 at Haslingden Hall Care Home, Rossendale. Harry, aged 90 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of June, much loved dad of the late Frank,
a loving father-in-law of Denise, dearest grandad of Amanda and her husband Andrew,
a devoted great grandad of Jordon, also a dear brother of Jim.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Harry, if so desired may be given for the Clitheroe Salvation Army,
c/o Captain Elizabeth Smith,
14 Dunster Grove, Clitheroe,
BB7 2QL.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020