Hazel Grainger

Hazel Grainger Notice
GRAINGER Hazel Passed away at home
on 4th January 2020.
Much loved partner of John.
Loving mother of Carl and Gian.
Devoted grandmother to
Holly, Matthew and Lucy.
A Requiem Mass service will take place Friday 17th January 2020 at St Michael and St John's Church, Clitheroe at 10.30am;
followed by a Woodland Burial
at Clitheroe Cemetery,
Waddington Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Royal National Lifeboat Institution or North West Air Ambulance Charity.
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
