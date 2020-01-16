|
GRAINGER Hazel Passed away at home
on 4th January 2020.
Much loved partner of John.
Loving mother of Carl and Gian.
Devoted grandmother to
Holly, Matthew and Lucy.
A Requiem Mass service will take place Friday 17th January 2020 at St Michael and St John's Church, Clitheroe at 10.30am;
followed by a Woodland Burial
at Clitheroe Cemetery,
Waddington Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Royal National Lifeboat Institution or North West Air Ambulance Charity.
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020