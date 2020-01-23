|
|
|
Grainger Hazel John, Carl, Gian and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and Mass cards.
Grateful thanks to Cannon Paul Brindle for a lovely service, to Rosie at Clitheroe Funeral Service for her guidance, Dr Michael Doherty for his care and attention and the paramedics who attended.
Finally, the family would like to thank all those who attended
the service and those who
so generously donated to the
Air Ambulance Charity and Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020