WHITTAKER Hazel Mary Peacefully at home on
21st September 2020
Hazel, aged 75 years
of Rimington, also of
Barrowford and Burnley.
She will be known from
Nelson College Catering Department and Front of House
at the Black Bull, Rimington.
The dearly loved wife of Bob,
much loved mother of Matthew and Daniel, loving mother-in-law
of Katie and Jen, a dearest grandma to Edward, Phoebe and Finley, also a loved sister of Iris, Terry, Sylvia, Barry and David.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Hazel if so desired may be given
for Homeless Hounds
(charity no. 1149799)
c/o Mr M Whittaker,
10 Netherwood Gardens, Brockhall Village,
Old Langho, BB6 8HR.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020