Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Whittaker

Notice

Hazel Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER (nee Hodkinson)
Hazel (Rimington/Burnley)
Bob, Matthew and Katy, Daniel and Jen would like
to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and support over the
last month. These thanks go to all family and friends, all NHS Staff involved from Clitheroe, Burnley, Blackburn and Wythenshawe for their care and compassion.

Also, to all at Brian Price and Son, Chatburn. Thanks also for all donations to designated charity 'Homeless Hounds', something
that was close to Hazel's heart.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -