WHITTAKER (nee Hodkinson)
Hazel (Rimington/Burnley)
Bob, Matthew and Katy, Daniel and Jen would like
to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and support over the
last month. These thanks go to all family and friends, all NHS Staff involved from Clitheroe, Burnley, Blackburn and Wythenshawe for their care and compassion.
Also, to all at Brian Price and Son, Chatburn. Thanks also for all donations to designated charity 'Homeless Hounds', something
that was close to Hazel's heart.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020