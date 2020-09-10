Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Wolfenden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Wolfenden

Notice Condolences

Henry Wolfenden Notice
WOLFENDEN Henry Died suddenly, but peacefully
in Royal Blackburn Hospital
on Saturday 29th August,
aged 80 years.
Husband of the late Dorothy,
much loved Dad & Father in Law
to Sarah, Stephen & Jim and a dear Grandad to Peter. Also a dear Brother, Brother in Law, Uncle, Great Uncle & friend to many.
A private funeral will take place
at SS Peter & Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland on
Friday, 11th September followed
by private cremation.
The funeral cortege will leave Bolton Mill Farm Lane End at
10:15am and all are welcome to
show their respects to Henry
along Main Street & the Village
route to Church & Churchyard;
please adhere to current social
distancing regulations.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, can be given for
either SS Peter & Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland or the
North West Air Ambulance.
Enquires to:
William Houghton Funeral
Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
[email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -