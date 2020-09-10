|
|
|
WOLFENDEN Henry Died suddenly, but peacefully
in Royal Blackburn Hospital
on Saturday 29th August,
aged 80 years.
Husband of the late Dorothy,
much loved Dad & Father in Law
to Sarah, Stephen & Jim and a dear Grandad to Peter. Also a dear Brother, Brother in Law, Uncle, Great Uncle & friend to many.
A private funeral will take place
at SS Peter & Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland on
Friday, 11th September followed
by private cremation.
The funeral cortege will leave Bolton Mill Farm Lane End at
10:15am and all are welcome to
show their respects to Henry
along Main Street & the Village
route to Church & Churchyard;
please adhere to current social
distancing regulations.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, can be given for
either SS Peter & Paul's Church,
Bolton-by-Bowland or the
North West Air Ambulance.
Enquires to:
William Houghton Funeral
Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
[email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020