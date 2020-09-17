|
|
|
WOLFENDEN Henry The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of Sympathy and Letters of Condolence received and for the many donations in memory of Henry, received for the Church at Bolton-by-Bowland and the North West Air Ambulance.
Thanking also Rev. Mark Williams for his kind ministrations and to all those who paid their respects in the Village to Henry en route to Church via Tractor & Trailer
- a special thanks to those who helped make this fitting tribute possible.
Appreciation also to all the NHS Staff on Ward B2 at Royal Blackburn Hospital for their kindness and a special thanks to Staff at Manor House, Chatburn who provided exceptional care and a lovely home for Henry over the last few months.
To The Flower Shop, Clitheroe, for the lovely floral tribute, to the Calf's Head at Worston for the Meal and Houghton's Funeral Directors for their professionalism, compassion and patience in bringing our plans together so effortlessly at this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020