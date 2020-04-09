Home

CORNTHWAITE Herbert David David was finally laid to rest in
Ghyll Cemetery on 3rd April.
The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards and kind messages of sympathy, received during this very difficult time.
Special thanks to Airedale A & E Dr. Hare, Rev. Dr. Sheena McMain for her help throughout,
Sharon at Helliwells and Hannah for the beautiful flowers.
Thank you for your generous donations in memory of David.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020
