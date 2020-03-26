Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Cornthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Cornthwaite

Notice Condolences

Herbert Cornthwaite Notice
Cornthwaite Herbert David Suddenly but peacefully on the
16th March 2020 in Airedale
Hospital, David, aged 86 years.

Much loved husband of Nancy, father to Bryan, Michael,
Margaret and Richard.
Treasured grandad to John,
James, Diane, Laura, Christopher,
Phillip, Thomas and Emma. Great
grandad to Ella, Toby and Thomas.

Due to the Coronavirus a family funeral will be held at Ghyll Church on a date yet to be arranged.
Donations in memory of David
may be made payable to
Friends of Airedale Hospital Charity or Barnoldswick
Parochial Church Council

c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Bracewell House, Barnoldswick.
Tel: 851937
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -