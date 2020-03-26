|
|
|
Cornthwaite Herbert David Suddenly but peacefully on the
16th March 2020 in Airedale
Hospital, David, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Nancy, father to Bryan, Michael,
Margaret and Richard.
Treasured grandad to John,
James, Diane, Laura, Christopher,
Phillip, Thomas and Emma. Great
grandad to Ella, Toby and Thomas.
Due to the Coronavirus a family funeral will be held at Ghyll Church on a date yet to be arranged.
Donations in memory of David
may be made payable to
Friends of Airedale Hospital Charity or Barnoldswick
Parochial Church Council
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Bracewell House, Barnoldswick.
Tel: 851937
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020