|
|
|
KENYON (née Booth)
Hilary Jean Jean aged 82 years.
Passed away peacefully on the 22nd February 2020, at the Ribble Valley Care Home, Sawley, after a long bravely fought illness.
The much loved wife of Dennis,
a dear mother of Sandra and Graham, mother in law of David and Katherine, a devoted grandma of Victoria, Gareth, Laurence, Lucie and Isobella, great-grandmother of Maizie, Rosie, Sophie, Emily, Lily and Luke, also a dear sister of Barbara and sister-in-law to Charles, Jean and Gwen.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Helen's Church, Waddington on
Thursday 5th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean if so desired may be given for
The Brain Tumour Charity or Cancer Research UK,
c/o Mrs H Tomlinson,
19 Queensway, Waddington,
BB7 3HL.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020