Lee Hilda Passed away on 16th July 2020
at home surrounded by her
family, aged 88.
A dear wife to David.
Cherished Mum to Fiona.
Nana to Matthew, Paul and Abigail.
Friend to many.
Hilda will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A celebration of Hilda's life will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Any enquires
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020