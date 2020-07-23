Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Hilda Lee Notice
Lee Hilda Passed away on 16th July 2020
at home surrounded by her
family, aged 88.
A dear wife to David.
Cherished Mum to Fiona.
Nana to Matthew, Paul and Abigail.
Friend to many.
Hilda will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A celebration of Hilda's life will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Any enquires
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
