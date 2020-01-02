|
THOMPSON Ida The family of the late Ida would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters, offers of help and support received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Barbara Knight for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and have given donations.
Thanking also the Carers from Home Instead, also the Doctors and Staff of Clitheroe Hospital for all their care and kindness.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020