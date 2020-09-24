|
|
|
BLEAZARD Irene Olga
(nee Barker) Peacefully on Sunday
13th September 2020 at Lowfield House, Clitheroe, formerly of Pleasington,
Irene, aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jim and the late Frank, a much loved mother of Joan and Roy,
a dear mother-in-law of David and Elizabeth, a devoted and loving grandma and great grandma.
Irene will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lowfield House for their dedicated care and love to Irene.
During the current circumstances, a private family service will be held on Friday 25th September 2020 at Pleasington Chapel prior to interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Irene to Immanuel Church c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020