|
|
|
JOYCE Irene Peacefully on January 19th 2020
at her home and surrounded
by her loving family.
Irene, aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of
Michael, also a much
loved mother of Malachi.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael and St. John's
RC Church, Clitheroe on
Friday 31st January at 11am, followed by a cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Irene,
if so desired may be given for
East Lancashire Hospice, c/o
Mrs Marion Fox, 44 Park Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2HW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020