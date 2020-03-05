|
WOODHOUSE (Nee Waddington)
Isabel Formerly of Holden,
passed away peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 92.
Dear wife of the late Robert & Stepmum to Clifford, Marian
and their families.
Isabel will be sadly missed by
all family & friends.
A thanksgiving service will be held at Cowan Bridge Methodist Church on Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am & committal at Beetham Hall Crematorium
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, are for Ingleborough Nursing Home Amenities Fund.
All enquiries c/o
B&W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton LA6 3EH Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020