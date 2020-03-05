Home

B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30
Cowan Bridge Methodist Church
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
14:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Isabel Woodhouse Notice
WOODHOUSE (Nee Waddington)
Isabel Formerly of Holden,
passed away peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 92.
Dear wife of the late Robert & Stepmum to Clifford, Marian
and their families.
Isabel will be sadly missed by
all family & friends.
A thanksgiving service will be held at Cowan Bridge Methodist Church on Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am & committal at Beetham Hall Crematorium
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, are for Ingleborough Nursing Home Amenities Fund.
All enquiries c/o
B&W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton LA6 3EH Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
